‘Merrick Garland Just Trumped Trump’: The Poker-Faced Attorney General’s Statement On The FBI Raid Caused Quite A Stir

Merrick Garland delivered a rare public rebuke of former President Donald Trump‘s attempts to attack the credibility of the search conducted on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. The attorney general delivered a somber, yet pointed statement where he essentially called Trump’s bluff by announcing that the Department of Justice has filed to unseal the search warrant and property receipt. Garland also confirmed that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant, which was “authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause.” The warrant was also delivered to Trump’s attorneys on the day of the search, contrary to what the former president has said publicly.

During the brief press conference, Garland defended “upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor” before denouncing recent attacks on the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said via CNN. “The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safe guarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

In short, it was a severely damaging moment for Trump as Garland made clear that the DOJ has no problem making the search warrant public. Of course, Trump’s legal team can object, but that would fly in the face of his demands earlier in the week to release the warrant. Then again, a sense of shame has never been Trump’s strong suit.

In the meantime, the social media reactions are pouring in as folks can’t believe how the mild-mannered (and poker-faced) Garland completely rocked Trump’s whole world with his by-the-book approach:

Dark Brandon also got a new friend. Meet Dark Merrick:

