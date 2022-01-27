It’s been a while since some odd Texas conservative lady has stirred up trouble for a local school, so meet Michelle Evans, a Republican candidate for the Texas State House of Representatives. On Sunday, the GOP candidate responded to an already debunked right-wing claim that litter boxes are being placed in Michigan school bathrooms to accommodate “furries” and raised the stakes by throwing another wild rumor in the mix.

“Cafeteria tables are being lowered in certain @RoundRockISD middle and high schools to allow “furries” to more easily eat without utensils or their hands (ie, like a dog eats from a bowl),” Evans tweeted on Sunday.

Cafeteria tables are being lowered in certain @RoundRockISD middle and high schools to allow “furries” to more easily eat without utensils or their hands (ie, like a dog eats from a bowl) — Michelle Evans for TX (@ThinkerMichelle) January 23, 2022

Like the litter box claim, Evans’ wild rumor was quickly shot down by the Round Rock school district, who was understandably baffled by the whole thing. Via Texas Monthly:

Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, Round Rock ISD’s chief of public affairs and communications, told Texas Monthly, “This is not happening. Our tables don’t even have the option of lowering.” She added, “You win the award for strangest media question of the year!” When reached for an interview about her tweet, Evans said she had “no comment” and was “merely relaying information” that she received from another parent. She promised to put other parents and students who could speak to her claim in touch with Texas Monthly. As of press time, we have yet to hear from anyone who could offer firsthand knowledge of what Evans described in her post.

Evans’ random furries claim arrives just a few months after Texas resident, Kara Bell, went viral for screaming about how she’ll never have anal sex during a school board meeting on banning the book Out of Darkness from the district libraries. However, unlike Evan’s furries panic, people actually took Bell seriously, and the book was banned from the district as well as others across the country. Apparently, the secret ingredient is butt sex? Texas is weird.

(Via Texas Monthly)