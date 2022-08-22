For MyPillow Man Mike Lindell, a “moment” lasts approximately 48 hours. Over the weekend, the unhinged pillow magnate hosted the Moment of Truth Summit, which he promoted as an “historical” two-day event where no conspiracy theory was too bonkers to share (no, Lindell didn’t say that last part). Among the many planned events, was something called “The Trial of the Machines,” where Lindell presumably argued with a bunch of inanimate objects that could not respond to his inanity.

One of the events happening at Mike Lindell's "Moment of Truth Summit" this weekend is the "trial of the machines," where he intends to place voting machines — objects that can't speak— on the stand. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 19, 2022

While it was Lindell who did most of the talking, he also welcomed plenty of MAGA ride-or-dies to the stage, including Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, who claimed it was God who wanted to see her overturn a totally fair election in Trump’s favor and upend democracy as we know it; Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who doesn’t serve on any committees, so really had nothing better to do; and Steve Bannon, who hosted two special episodes of his podcast, The War Room, from the event.

Of course, liar-for-hire, Jenna Ellis, chose to speak at “The Moment of Truth Summit” instead of before the Fulton County grand jury. Unlike Mike Lindell, Fulton County won’t pay her to lie. pic.twitter.com/KEObgsr60X — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 20, 2022

While Bannon was consistently positive about the event and what it would reveal (spoiler: it didn’t reveal anything), even his guests couldn’t help but notice that they were surrounded by a truly, well, unique group of people. At one point, Liz Harrington — Trump’s official spokesperson — sat down with Bannon and commented on the crowd that had gathered.

Trump took to Truth Social tonight to promote Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit” happening this coming weekend — which is essentially a re-packaging of Lindell’s failed “cyber symposium” event that featured a commercial printer which was billed as a voting machine. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 18, 2022

“You can tell they’re innervated by what they’re finding and that they know they’re having an impact,” Bannon said of the attendees, while Harrington nodded in agreement. Then, in what was presumably meant to be a compliment, marveled at how “everyone’s from all these different walks of life, yet — I was telling someone last night, it’s almost like The Island of Misfit Toys.” (To save face, she noted that she included herself in that descriptor.)

At Lindell’s ‘Summit,’ Trump’s official spokesperson Liz Harrington says after walking around it’s like being at “the Island of Misfit Toys.’ pic.twitter.com/Fu3aNi0n77 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2022

As for the rest of the Summit, it seemed to be as action-packed as Lindell had promised:

Mike Lindell said that "millions" would watch his "Moment of Truth" Summit. Only 28 are watching! — Landon (@_L4nd0n) August 21, 2022

This past weekend, Mike Lindell had a "moment of truth" during his voter fraud summit, where he revealed an excel spreadsheet allegedly showing "PCAPs," but the document was so blurry no one could read it. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 22, 2022