This time last year, then-vice president Mike Pence could have died. On Jan. 6, 2020, a violent mob of Trump supporters, whipped up by voter fraud lies from the nation’s 45th commander-in-chief, stormed the Capitol building, hoping to overturn the 2020 election. Some of them wanted to hang Pence, who had refused to help. Since then, Pence has downplayed the event that could have led to his death. But his former staff isn’t following suit.

As per Axios, people who were part of or around Pence’s office have been extremely cooperative with the House Select committee investigating that fateful day. Some of them didn’t even need a subpoena. Among those playing ball are his former press secretary Alyssa Farah, who went on to become communications director for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

There’s also former chief of staff Marc Short, who reportedly said he wouldn’t have cooperated had Pence given him the okay to do so.

Many of the ex-Pence staffers, Axios reports, met solely with the committee’s sole Republican members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Among the areas the committee is focusing on are the 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech and when he finally called them off, long after those around him, even Fox News stars, were begging him to do so. They’re also interested in learning more about what they call the “procedural coup,” which began on Election Night 2020 and which involved them sowing distrust in the integrity of the election results, in case Trump lost. Which he did.

Meanwhile, Trump was supposed to ring in the first anniversary of the day that effectively ended his single term in disgrace, but he pulled out of it, much as he did his failed blog.

(Via Axios)