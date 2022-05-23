Despite being a one-term former president who now rants to strangers in resorts in which he now lives, Donald Trump remains the prospective Republican candidate for the 2024 election. Oh, and he also appears to be okay with a second Civil War! But should he even have enough money to run a third time, he might have a surprising challenger: his former vice president Mike Pence.

In a new profile by The New York Times, Pence was asked if he’d run again, and his answer was cagey but telling. “We’ll go where we’re called,” he replied, saying he would leave it up to prayer. “That’s the way Karen and I have always approached these things.”

Pence did not trash-talk Trump, saying he was “incredibly proud” of their five years of campaigning and leading the nation. Trump, of course, did not return to the favor. After Pence announced he would travel to Georgia to campaign for incumbent Georgia governor Brian Kemp — one of Trump’s biggest punching bags — a spokesperson for the ex-president dissed Pence, charging that he’s “desperate to chase his lost relevance” by “parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention.”

Does this mean the bromance between Trump and Pence is finally finito? Whatever the case, things have not been good between them since at least Jan. 6, when Trump’s violent supporters vowed to hang Pence, which Trump has defended. The two have reportedly not talked in a good while, but at least publicly Pence has mostly kept quiet, apart from pointing out that Trump was “wrong” to think Pence could overturn the 2020 election results. Somehow Trump is the mad one here, not the guy who almost got killed.

