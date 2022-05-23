Donald Trump famously pretended to be surprised after his “fight like hell” speech led to the January 6 insurrection. In reality, he was so overjoyed about his MAGA army attacking the U.S. Capitol that he rewound footage to enjoy it afresh, and he was (of course) thrilled to see his followers “fighting for me.” So naturally, he hasn’t learned anything from the experience and is cosigning the thought of “Civil War” waged by Americans who are fed up with inflation.

Trump apparently logged onto his Truth Social platform and shared a tweet from a user named “MAGA King Thanos” (naming himself after the MCU villain who committed genocide is quite the touch), who believes that Civil War is the answer, even though he’s all-in for an ex-president who managed to sit out of military service while claiming bone spurs and who fears windmills. Never mind that Trump’s practically admitting to spurring on January 6 by calling for Civil War, and a whole lot of GOP-ers are staying quiet on the issue. Some Republicans are fed up, and that includes the Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, who tweeted a sarcastic “Nothing to see here” and “no biggie” while the Lincoln Project urged people not to see this as “normal” behavior.

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022

Trump is advocating for civil war. Again. This should never be normalized. Everyone should ask @GOP if they support a civil war. https://t.co/HsIbn3oZjK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 22, 2022

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger felt likewise, and he asked why more Republicans aren’t pushing back at Trump’s consistently dangerous rhetoric. He pointed out that those who call for “civil war” can’t even be bothered to mask up during a pandemic, let alone be expected step onto a battlefield. Democratic Rep. Eric Stalwell joined in, too.

Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through “just one more election first…?” https://t.co/G6YXAC1qIb — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 22, 2022

If you find a “civil war” chickenhawk, look at their feed. It Will be filled with anger over gas prices, masks, and vaccines. If that makes them uncomfortable, there is no way they would last a war. So don’t let them start one or talk tough. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 23, 2022

Donald Trump is calling for Civil War. Of course, like Vietnam and the walk to the Insurrection, he won’t be man enough to fight it. pic.twitter.com/V5viIP5Kt7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2022

From there, people hoped that the FBI is paying attention while also pointing toward a certain section of the U.S. Code, which calls for prison time in response to anyone who incites insurrection. Lots of eye rolls going on out there.

Donald Trump is calling for a civil war. 18 U.S. Code § 2383 Whoever incites, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States shall be fined or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both; & shall be incapable of holding any office in America. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) May 22, 2022

Anyone keeping count on how many republicans have denounced Trump’s suggestion for a civil war today? — TG (@TG22110) May 23, 2022

Who else wants Donald Trump arrested for calling for civil war? — Mayo 🇺🇦🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 23, 2022

I like presidents who don’t actively promote civil war. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 22, 2022

The former guy is on his bullshit platform advocating for Civil War. cc: @FBI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 23, 2022

Trump is now openly calling for Civil War. That's a full confession to the January 6th Insurrection. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) May 23, 2022

Do you think Donald Trump should be ARRESTED for suggesting ‘Civil War’ on his Truth Social platform? Yes or No? — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) May 23, 2022

Trump wants a civil war. Obviously he won’t be fighting…coz, you know, bone spurs. Also, he’s kinda freaked out by ramps, windmills, rain, birds etc. He’s asked that someone keep him updated on how it turns out. — Smite⚡️ (@7Veritas4) May 23, 2022

Nothing screams Patriot like calling for civil war. — 🌻Purl is PRO CHOICE 🌊 (@freshwaterpurl) May 23, 2022

At least 650,000 Americans died during the Civil War. At least 650,000 Americans died because of Trump’s Covid lies. Now Trump is calling for another Civil War. This “pro-life” party has quite the kill record. — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) May 23, 2022

Happy Monday, y’all. What a start to the week.