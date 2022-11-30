Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Is Being Trounced As A ‘Hypocrite’ For His Denouncement Of Trump’s Dinner With A White Supremacist

As the Republican Party continues to turn on Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally issued remarks on the former president’s controversial dinner with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. (A dinner that may or may not have been a setup, depending on how far you trust Fuentes and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.) In an odd statement considering the GOP’s well-documented history of voter suppression, Back the Blue mentality, and its very public turn towards “anti-wokeness,” McConnell denounced white supremacy without directly mentioning Trump or Fuentes.

“First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy,” McConnell told reporters. “And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

Naturally, Trump wasted no time firing back at McConnell in a statement to Fox News:

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Trump said. “His well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days.”

Despite taking a stance against Trump, McConnell’s words rang hollow on Twitter where his remarks were roundly criticized as hypocritical. Not only does the Republican Party have a history of discriminatory policies that accelerated during the Trump years, but McConnell recently voted against the Respect For Marriage Act, which will protect interracial as well as same-sex marriage. McConnell’s vote is particularly egregious considering he’s literally in an interracial marriage.

You can see McConnell getting dragged below:

