As the Republican Party continues to turn on Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally issued remarks on the former president’s controversial dinner with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. (A dinner that may or may not have been a setup, depending on how far you trust Fuentes and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.) In an odd statement considering the GOP’s well-documented history of voter suppression, Back the Blue mentality, and its very public turn towards “anti-wokeness,” McConnell denounced white supremacy without directly mentioning Trump or Fuentes.

“First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy,” McConnell told reporters. “And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

McConnell: There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy. Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgement, are highly unlikely to ever be elected President pic.twitter.com/aXYNM8Zuds — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2022

Naturally, Trump wasted no time firing back at McConnell in a statement to Fox News:

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Trump said. “His well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days.”

Despite taking a stance against Trump, McConnell’s words rang hollow on Twitter where his remarks were roundly criticized as hypocritical. Not only does the Republican Party have a history of discriminatory policies that accelerated during the Trump years, but McConnell recently voted against the Respect For Marriage Act, which will protect interracial as well as same-sex marriage. McConnell’s vote is particularly egregious considering he’s literally in an interracial marriage.

You can see McConnell getting dragged below:

Mitch McConnell, who is in an interracial marriage, just voted against interracial marriage. There are no greater hypocrites than Republican Politicians. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 29, 2022

Mitch McConnell voted against codifying interracial marriage even though he’s in an interracial marriage. That is some seriously nasty work. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 30, 2022

Why does Elaine Chao stay with Mitch McConnell? He literally voted against codifying their marriage. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 30, 2022

There’s “no room” in the sense that they’re full https://t.co/PROlFSKoah — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) November 30, 2022

Today Mitch McConnell said, "There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-semitism.” Hate to break it to you, Mitch, that IS the Republican Party. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 29, 2022

Mitch McConnell just voted AGAINST the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same sex & interracial marriage Here’s the kicker: The dude is IN an interracial marriage Goddamn. Moscow Mitch take loveless marriages to a whole new level — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 30, 2022

I don't think there's a better GIF for this. https://t.co/dLNt5UdGdo pic.twitter.com/ya8QZKIWfV — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) November 30, 2022

(Via Acyn on Twitter)