As Donald Trump continues to weather criticism from across the political spectrum for allowing known white supremacist Nick Fuentes to join him for dinner as a guest of Kanye West, a new report claims the whole thing was an elaborate setup engineered to “trap” the former president in an embarrassing situation.

According to NBC News, Kanye is reportedly being advised by controversial political provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been spotted in recent days with West’s growing antisemitic entourage. Yiannopoulos bragged to NBC News that orchestrating Fuentes’ presence at Mar-a-Lago was both revenge and a wake-up call for Trump who has forgotten his MAGA roots. Or something:

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos told NBC News. “I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” he added.

Adding insult to injury, Fuentes also copped to the plot, which for the record, centered on it being a humiliating moment for Trump to be seen with him. Heck of a self-own there.

“I hate to say it but the chickens are coming home to roost,” Fuentes told NBC News. “You know, this is the frustration with his base and with his true loyalists.”

However, the supposed troll did not go entirely unnoticed. After the dinner, Trump was reportedly furious and ranted that Kanye “tried to f–k me.” An anonymous source told NBC News that Trump realized it was a “setup,” but clearly, too late.

(Via NBC News)