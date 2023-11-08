Move over, Wordle. There’s a new word game taking over social media, and it’s Connections. The category-based puzzle from The New York Times has become the latest gaming obsession, and we’re here to help you out with today’s challenge.

Here’s how Connections works: Each puzzle gives players 16 words and tasks them with placing the words into secret groups or themes based on how those words relate to each other. To help players out, the groups are color-coded. Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple. What makes things tricky is that many of the words seem like they go together, but there’s only one right answer. If you guess wrong, that’s a mistake. You’re allowed four before the game ends, so tread carefully.

Like Wordle, Connections is frighteningly addictive and players can share their results on social media. To help you best your friends, we have some hints for today’s puzzle and answers if you’re really stuck.