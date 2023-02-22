If you haven’t played Wordle since it was acquired by the New York Times, you probably haven’t checked your Animal Crossing island lately, either. You should do that (your villagers are disappointed in you and/or dead) instead of firing up the Wordle app. Today’s puzzle is a “streak killer,” the Times tweeted. “About 25% of players are losing today’s puzzle (usually it’s only 1-2%).”

No spoilers on the five-letter word, but, yeah, I didn’t get it, either. Serves me right for guessing “GOMETS” six attempts in a row.

Today’s game (#613) achieves an average score of 5.4. Yes, an average score of 5.4. That’s the second highest I’ve ever seen, behind only PARER (6.3, game #454) and level with FOYER (game #304). For context, most Wordles are in the range 3.5 to 4.5. That makes sense: many people score 3s, 4s or 5s most games, with a few outliers getting 2s, 6s, or failures. But an average of 5.4 implies that many, many people will have failed.

They sure have:

The end of an era. My first ever loss. 412 day streak broken.

Wordle 613 X/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/0Zg6b0Fyhj — Lumi ❄️🦁 (@Lumi_Lion) February 22, 2023

Literally true because it killed my 101 streak :| https://t.co/KJ5y1OHhuS — Melissa (@MelSchwa) February 22, 2023

I had 3 letters in place on the second guess and STILL lost! 😂 https://t.co/krTyhF0ez4 — Margaret (@MargkoDC) February 22, 2023

Me and my boss both lost our Wordle streaks today. 😭😭😭 — seokjin's starry crop top (@thefinalbk) February 22, 2023

Any other Wordle folks not get it today because they didn’t guess the answer because they thought it was a part of speech that’s not allowed, and it ruined their streak and therefore their entire morning/day/week/month/year/life/legacy? Just me? Cool. — Andy Reaser $8.00 (@AndyReaser) February 22, 2023

HUGE mistake on six using a letter that had been eliminated. 🤡 So long, over 120+ streak. Wordle keeps resetting it, so not sure of exact number, anyway. 🤷‍♀️#Wordle613 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛

🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 🎶 Na, na, na, na

Hey, hey

Goodbye 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JI7kgozx8z — Spirit Bear 🇺🇦 (@SpiritbearNY) February 22, 2023

Your best bet on getting today’s Wordle is to live in Washington D.C. Word Finder discovered that residents of the nation’s capital are “almost twice as likely (+83.8%) to seek Wordle help compared to the nationwide average.” A.k.a. they cheated. D.C. is followed by Vermont, Maine, and Virginia.

The east coast needs to step it up.

(Via Tech Radar)