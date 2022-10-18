Don’t Worry Darling once stood as a hotly anticipated project, given Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut with the well-received Booksmart. Once the publicity tour began, however, a boatload of drama commenced. The thriller itself didn’t impress much, even though it did manage to reduce a right-wing figurehead to tears. And the film’s legacy shall be one of drama, a vibe that Wilde only seems to be perpetuating while continuing to discuss the chaos. Most recently, Wilde lashed out over how people paid so much attention to the sex scenes when Olivia actually spent a lot of time discussing those same scenes while promoting.

This followed Olivia calling “horsesh*t” on reports that her Harry Styles romance broke up her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. Rumor up on rumor piled up, and it didn’t help that Olivia received custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon. That’s a whole other mess, and it’s overlapped, and mostly, Olivia seems to be blaming “misogyny” for Don’t Worry Darling failing to set the cinematic world on fire. At Elle‘s Women in Hollywood ceremony, Wilde pointed towards Twitter for making her job more difficult, although she stresses that she loves the gig.

Via Hollywood Reporter, mentions of “hellfire” also rose to the forefront:

“Sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say ‘Goodnight, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,'” she said but added that women in the entertainment industry don’t let each other give up, and she’d recently gotten encouragement from other Hollywood ladies in “the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and a tense stare into your eyes and a defiant, ‘Do not let them fuck with you.’ And it’s always really tempting to reply, ‘Well if I didn’t know things were bad before, I do now.'”

That wasn’t all. Wilde added, “Let’s face it, you’re not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished.” She appears to be alluding towards the “Twilight Sleep” method of childbirth brought into the pop-cultural consciousness by a key Mad Men episode, but yep, Olivia is kind-of feeding the continued drama here. She’s also dealing with nanny-induced drama as well, so let’s hope that all parties can move on, to other relationships and other projects, and find some peace in life.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)