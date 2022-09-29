Before the promotional tour for Don’t Worry Darling turned into a white hot supernova of drama, the film’s now-embattled director, Olivia Wilde, revealed that Chris Pine’s character is based on the highly controversial right-wing guru Jordan Peterson. While talking to Interview magazine, Wilde didn’t hold back her thoughts on Peterson and the angry weirdos who hang on his every word.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels?” Wilde said to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was conducting the interview. “They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

Considering Peterson is a thought leader for men who are heavily invested in exerting masculinity, you’d assume he’d handle the criticism with stoic resolve. Instead, Peterson literally cried when Piers Morgan asked him Wilde’s remarks. Via Mediaite (which has also posted a Fox Nation clip):

“Is that you? Are you the intellectual hero to these people?” Morgan asked. “Sure. Why not?” Peterson replied as his voice cracked. “You know people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men. You know, what a terrible thing to do that is?” “I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice,” Peterson cried.

After Peterson composed himself and made a joke about hoping Pine can match his wardrobe, he started crying again when Morgan asked why he got emotional earlier.

“It’s really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word,” Peterson said about his “lonesome” male audience who are rejected by “very picky” women. He later called himself a “net force for good.”

