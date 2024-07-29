It would be nice if the swimmers, water polo players, and gymnasts who compete at the Olympics made as much money as NFL players, but that is not the case. So to help achieve their goal of winning the gold, many former and current Olympic athletes have turned to OnlyFans as a side hustle.

“Yes, I try and make extra money,” British diver Jack Laugher told The Telegraph. “Obviously, I’ve got something people want, and I’ll happily cash in on that. I’m a bit of a hustler and I want a bit more money if I can [get it].”

Divers aren’t exactly jumping into piles of gold, Scrooge McDuck-style. “The funding [in diving] hasn’t changed. When I first went on [in 2011], it was £21,000 for the top eight in the world,” he explained. “And at the time, as a 16-year-old, I was buzzing. But I’m almost 30 now, I’m top three in the world, and it is £28,000 a year.” In American dollars, that’s a little over $36,000, which is barely enough to get by when you’re training six days a week, eight hours per day, according to his teammate Tom Daley.

So, OnlyFans it is, although don’t expect to see anything too scandalous.

Though Laugher’s OnlyFans account might shock some, it’s hardly uncommon on the Team [Great Britain] diving squad. Other team members including Noah Williams (24) who will compete in Paris, Rio bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow (27), and Tokyo gold medallist Matty Lee (26) are all on the platform. None offer explicit content, and as Jack Laugher notes, the group are regularly pictured wearing less in mainstream Olympics coverage.

Speed skater and three-time Olympian Elise Christie credits OnlyFans for saving her life after she retired from the sport.

“I had lost my house and was working three jobs at the time… [OnlyFans] brought me back from a really dark place, and I now use it positively,” she explained. “I use it as engagement for fans that have been with me for a long time. Once… you are using it in the way that you are comfortable with, you’re not forced into things or doing things you don’t want to do, you can use it in the way you want to use it. I have had a lot of negativity as well, but at the end of the day, it kind of saved my life at one point as I had nothing.”

Here are a few others who have turned to OnlyFans:

Alysha Newman

Noah Williams

Robbie Manson

Alexandra Ianculescu

Timo Barthel

(Via The Telegraph)