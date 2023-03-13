Tems attended the Oscars with a nomination in the Best Original Song category for co-writing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther. The song, performed by Rihanna during the broadcast, lost to “Naatu Naatu” (by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj) from RRR. Yet Tems — as with fellow nominee Lady Gaga (who performed “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — also made headlines for what materialized on the red carpet.

Actually, Tems’ red carpet look overflowed into the semi-stratosphere of the Dolby Theatre. The “Essence” collaborator (who nabbed a spot on our the Most Anticipated R&B Albums Of 2023 list) attended the awards ceremony in a Lever Spring/Summer Couture dress. The gown burst out of all structural confines on the red carpet, and that includes the dramatic headpiece, which remained in place when she took her seat.

As a result, several people who were seated behind and surrounding Tems ended up not being able to see the show. The “stratus cloud” effect was real:

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

I’m seated right here. Good news is, I’m at the Oscars. Bad news is I can’t see a thing. pic.twitter.com/AteBlAIIuN — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 13, 2023

Yep, Tems ended up blocking views from people who either tweeted about this absurdity or were photographed as such.

I’m beating your expression is similar to his pic.twitter.com/BqoQ4MBLYM — OFPMarine (@OfpMarine) March 13, 2023

I’m cryinnnnnnn tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Was this a “rude” move as noted on Twitter?

Or was this a case of purposefully “taking up space” to express confidence with being seen and heard as a Black woman?

It makes white people absolutely ILL to see Black women Thriving and taking up space. Mr. Bellini you and everyone behind #tems can SUFFER ☁️💅🏿 #Oscars https://t.co/9IHDZO2TKo pic.twitter.com/gsARW4pLZ3 — Jagger Blaec🖤🐈‍⬛ (@BasicBlaecGirl) March 13, 2023

Both statements can be true and valid, as a few Tweeters noted.

Tems looked amazing and made many people proud for “taking up space” in such a way. AND there is potential for Tems to be labeled inconsiderate for wearing such a large headpiece to a seated event. I love how two things can be true. — Knuck If You Brunch (@schLEEpington) March 13, 2023

Let us put sentiments aside, Wetin Tems do the people behind her no good at all pic.twitter.com/GhKoukndD3 — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 13, 2023

Still, the debate raged between people who found Tems’ strategy to be less than polite at a seated event (the headdress could have been adjustable, at least?)…