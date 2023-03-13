Tems attended the Oscars with a nomination in the Best Original Song category for co-writing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther. The song, performed by Rihanna during the broadcast, lost to “Naatu Naatu” (by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj) from RRR. Yet Tems — as with fellow nominee Lady Gaga (who performed “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — also made headlines for what materialized on the red carpet.
Actually, Tems’ red carpet look overflowed into the semi-stratosphere of the Dolby Theatre. The “Essence” collaborator (who nabbed a spot on our the Most Anticipated R&B Albums Of 2023 list) attended the awards ceremony in a Lever Spring/Summer Couture dress. The gown burst out of all structural confines on the red carpet, and that includes the dramatic headpiece, which remained in place when she took her seat.
As a result, several people who were seated behind and surrounding Tems ended up not being able to see the show. The “stratus cloud” effect was real:
Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023
I’m seated right here. Good news is, I’m at the Oscars. Bad news is I can’t see a thing. pic.twitter.com/AteBlAIIuN
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 13, 2023
Yep, Tems ended up blocking views from people who either tweeted about this absurdity or were photographed as such.
I’m beating your expression is similar to his pic.twitter.com/BqoQ4MBLYM
— OFPMarine (@OfpMarine) March 13, 2023
I’m cryinnnnnnn
tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU
— alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023
Was this a “rude” move as noted on Twitter?
Why? So rude. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/S6Hwu6xvIm
— George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 13, 2023
Or was this a case of purposefully “taking up space” to express confidence with being seen and heard as a Black woman?
It makes white people absolutely ILL to see Black women Thriving and taking up space. Mr. Bellini you and everyone behind #tems can SUFFER ☁️💅🏿 #Oscars https://t.co/9IHDZO2TKo pic.twitter.com/gsARW4pLZ3
— Jagger Blaec🖤🐈⬛ (@BasicBlaecGirl) March 13, 2023
Both statements can be true and valid, as a few Tweeters noted.
Tems looked amazing and made many people proud for “taking up space” in such a way.
AND there is potential for Tems to be labeled inconsiderate for wearing such a large headpiece to a seated event.
I love how two things can be true.
— Knuck If You Brunch (@schLEEpington) March 13, 2023
Let us put sentiments aside, Wetin Tems do the people behind her no good at all pic.twitter.com/GhKoukndD3
— LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 13, 2023
Still, the debate raged between people who found Tems’ strategy to be less than polite at a seated event (the headdress could have been adjustable, at least?)…
LMFAO I know whoever behind Tems is heated. https://t.co/jmU2Kz6mN9
— ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) March 13, 2023
Interviewer: “what’s your highlight of tonight’s oscar awards”
The man behind Tems: “I couldn’t see anything, Tems stole the show” pic.twitter.com/79EdZBNmMG
— 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) March 13, 2023
What’s the essence of this Tems dress ? pic.twitter.com/2WhQfZBtYG
— HajiQudus 🧡🌟 (@niffwizzy15) March 13, 2023
You guys should bffr. If you were the one sitting behind Tems, you would be annoyed too. She looked stunning though.
— Buttercup 👩🏾🦰 (@NaomiAs_) March 13, 2023
The worst seat at the #oscars pic.twitter.com/uf3SLj1Kps
— Chris Ortiz (@ChrisJOrtiz) March 13, 2023
Tems outfit at the Oscar is really condemnable, rude and selfish.
You blocked fellow attendees; they struggled to see what’s happening.
I pity guest craning their necks around Tems’ puffy garment in order to see the stage. pic.twitter.com/nL20vcXjio
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) March 13, 2023
… and those who offered plentiful support for the aforementioned “taking up space” concept.
Tems and that her dress is the definition of "taking up space".
— Erelu O. (@Mehrrunnisa) March 13, 2023
Tems was taking up space and idk, something about a stunning dark skinned Black woman in a gorgeous dress just unapologetically taking up space and absorbing the moment, I stan. sns
— Kandy✨ (@IKandake) March 13, 2023
it's called taking up SPACE!,boy,it's Tems😂 https://t.co/MH879lRLW3
— Daughter of Akello🌼 (@teopistafoyo) March 13, 2023
Tems and that her dress is the definition of "taking up space".
— Erelu O. (@Mehrrunnisa) March 13, 2023
Close your dirty mouth! She’s simply taking up space. Her seat her Tems! https://t.co/5cV6lrlVeK
— Dafe Oboro (@dafeoboro) March 13, 2023
The rest of our Oscars 2023 coverage can be viewed here.