The 2023 Oscars have arrived, and the question on everyone’s mind is how The Academy can follow up on The Slap. Chris Rock recently took the gloves off to tell everyone what he really thought of the incident, and Will Smith’s camp wants him to let it go. Well, the world hasn’t forgotten it, and in the meantime, there are awards to be handed out.

Jimmy Kimmel will do the hosting honors tonight, and although Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water saved the box office over the past year, the Oscars are a whole other ballgame. Tom Cruise will reportedly not be in attendance, which would make things awfully awkward if Maverick somehow upsets Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Picture. Our own Josh Kurp predicts that this is awfully unlikely to happen, and Tom will likely spend his evening doing wild stunts for the Mission: Impossible franchise.

