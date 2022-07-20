Of all The Big Lies Donald Trump and his supporters have put out into the world, one of the most laugh-out-loud funny is the idea that Trump is some sort of virile specimen of a man. Unless, of course, a permanent moose-knuckle is indicative of optimal weight and health—in which case, we stand corrected. But Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg wasn’t about to take any anti-Joe Biden bullsh*t when, during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Tuesday, the topic of Biden’s mental acuity was broached.

As Mediaite reported, when it was Troy Nehls’ turn to speak, the Texas congressman laid into Buttigieg for questioning the mental health of Trump when he was in office, then spit out a laundry list of public gaffes made by Biden—peppered with some over-exaggerations:

We now see the mainstream media questioning President Biden’s mental state, and for good reason. Sadly, he shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people. He falls off bicycles. Even at the White House Easter celebration, the Easter Bunny had to get him back into his safe place. Cue cards that say, ‘Sit here’ or ‘End of speech,’ which he actually states. That is, if he stays awake. So my question for you, sir, is whether you have spoken with any other cabinet members about implementing the 25th Amendment on President Biden.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) is asking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the important questions pic.twitter.com/bGecc3v1PL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2022

Clearly, Nehls forgot who he was speaking with—or didn’t know that he was overmatched before he had even uttered a single word. Because Buttigieg’s response quickly and quietly annihilated Nehls’ pathetic grasping with photos of Biden and the Easter Bunny, and also took a few knocks at the Mickey D’s loving former president.

“First of all, I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle,” Buttigieg began.

OUCH!!

“I will look beyond the insulting nature of that question and make clear to you that the president of the United States,” Buttigieg continued, before being maniacally interrupted by Nehls who wanted a simple yes or no about the 25 Amendment, despite others telling the congressman he needed to let Buttigieg answer the question. But Mayor Pete’s answer was simple: “Of course not.”