Back in 2020, we learned about the Louisiana priest who got caught recording himself having sex with two women, both of whom were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots, on a church altar. The incident, which was deemed “demonic” by an archbishop who had the altar removed and burned, was witnessed by a passerby who “noticed lights on at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church,” according to NOLA.com. “When police arrived, they seized sex toys, stage lights, a cell phone, and [a] tripod-mounted camera.”

A lot has happened since 2020 — arguably too much! — so you might have forgotten about the priest and the dominatrixes (also my favorite Warren Zevon song). But there’s an update: the priest pleaded guilty to a single count of felony obscenity on Monday.

Travis Clark, dressed in a dark suit and white shirt, listened to 22nd Judicial District Judge Ellen Creel read the elements of the obscenity statute at the courthouse in Covington. “I plead guilty, your honor,” he said. Clark, 39, received a suspended prison sentence and will serve probation. While the criminal matter is concluded, Clark will have to appear in court again on Jan. 20 when a permanent civil injunction will be heard that prohibits him and his codefendants from ever profiting from the crime.

Clark will also have to serve three years of supervised probation and pay a $1,000 fine. As for the two women, they were also ordered to supervised probation. None of them will be able to watch Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” video the same way ever again.

(Via NOLA.com)