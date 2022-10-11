Following a series of targeted missile strikes against multiple heavily populated civilian cities in Ukraine, Russians are now Googling when Vladimir Putin will die or be murdered/assassinated

According to data from Google trends and reporting from the independent investigative news outlet Verstka, the president’s sanctioned attack on cities like Kyiv and Odesa over the weekend, coupled with Putin’s recent celebration of his 70th birthday, have some in his country wondering when he might kick the bucket. Numbers for search terms including “when will Putin die” and “who will kill Putin” skyrocketed after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, killing dozens and injuring hundreds. The best-performing search was the phrase “death of Putin” which peaked on Monday night and tied with this gem, “Putin is a dickhead.”

It’s no secret the tides are turning against the once unimpeachable tyrant, as Russians mount protests in the country’s major cities and oligarchs — suffering under UN sanctions — continue to turn on him. The strikes, which hit cities far from the frontlines and mark the most aggressive advance Putin has made since the start of his invasion months earlier, came in part because his own Pro-Kremlin media hype team began questioning the effectiveness of his wartime tactics. Things are currently going so bad for Putin’s army that he’s begun drafting civilians and convicts to join in the fight.

While the missile strikes may be a sign of strength to his allies, they’ve sparked emergency meetings at the UN as world leaders decide how to respond, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already been on the phone with President Joe Biden to discuss how the U.S. might help the country improve its air defenses. The attacks have also fueled dozens of protests in major European cities.

We can’t imagine this is how Putin thought he’d be ringing in his 70th — the most-hated man in the world with his own subjects searching when he’ll finally do everyone a favor and just die.

(Via The Daily Beast)