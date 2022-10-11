Russia launched several deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities in retaliation for the destruction of a Crimean bridge used to transport military supplies. However, Vladimir Putin‘s ability to follow-up with repeat attacks is becoming less of an option. Why? He’s running out of missiles. Making matters worse, Putin’s allies are demanding even more deadly strikes to stave off Ukrainian forces. Anything to make the invasion not like a total disaster, so they can stave off a revolt back in Russia.

They probably shouldn’t hold their breath. Via Forbes:

Former Russian President and close Putin-ally Dmitry Medvedev called Monday’s strikes on major Ukrainian cities only the “first episode” of Russia’s broader effort to “dismantle” Ukraine, while other lawmakers in the country also demanded “cruel” reprisals. But Russia’s ability to continue with such attacks is being questioned, with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noting that Monday’s attacks “wasted some of Russia’s dwindling precision weapons against civilian targets, as opposed to militarily significant targets.” In its daily assessment Tuesday, the ISW said Russia’s reliance on precision weapons to attack Ukrainian cities may weaken its ability to halt Ukrainian counter-offensive operations in Kherson and Luhansk.

Here’s the thing: Russia isn’t running out of firepower because they’re using it so much. It’s mostly being snatched up by Ukrainian forces who have been overwhelming Russian troops. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine has been significantly boosting its weapons capacity thanks to its quick capture and recovery of Russian tanks and aircrafts. Adding even more insult to injury, a large portion of the military goods have been acquired thanks to Russian troops abandoning them. They practically gift-wrapped the missiles that Putin so desperately needs right now.

