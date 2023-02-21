Vladimir Putin pulled out his big boy pants while complaining about a lack of respect for Russia’s (non-)military prowess. This is very funny, yes, for the same reason that it’s simply too ridiculous that Viagra and Botox concerns are floating around while Putin’s war on Ukraine mounts staggering deaths and casualties on the regular. Putin is, however, still insisting that he’s going to win this conflict, despite the evidence, but he has also continued to substantially blame the U.S. for being “American warmongers” who “incite the Kyiv regime to further escalate the war.”

With fingers firmly pointed, Putin has now decided to stomp his feet in a dangerous way: by pulling out of a nuclear treaty while suggesting that he’s not above using those weapons. He’s also expressing irritation at how the West doubts his ability to win his war. Via Reuters:

“The elites of the West do not hide their purpose. But they also cannot fail to realise that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield… I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.”

Interestingly enough, Putin’s pulling this card right as President Biden has shown up in Poland for a surprise address on Ukraine. This will surely only prompt more harsh words from the Kremlin, so there’s that to look forward to, unlike the nuclear threats, which are never fun.

