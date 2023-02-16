Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has been having real, devastating, life-shattering effects. You’ve surely seen those dire headlines and heard about the videos of Russian soldiers being told to pack tampons to treat their own bullet wounds. However, there’s been a fair amount of dark humor to be found in stories about Russia’s sad attempt at a McDonald’s clone. As well, we’ve heard about how Putin’s apparent love of Botox (he sure looks “embalmed”) has been thwarted by war-bound supply shortages.

Now, they’re coming for the Viagra. I say “they” as though there’s a big, bad villain at work. And surely, there are jokes to be made about Big Pharma, but considering that Putin has an alleged penchant for love-child production, this is actually amusing news from The Moscow Times:

Viagra’s brand owner has suspended deliveries of the erectile dysfunction pill to Russia, the country’s Industry and Trade Ministry said Wednesday. The U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Viatris had notified Russia of the suspension as far back as early 2022 following Moscow’s initial invasion of Ukraine, the ministry told Interfax.

Panic in the streets? Probably not, but still, this could be cause for angst. However (!), there’s already been pushback from Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which insists that manufacturers can and will make their Russian Viagra versions after conducting some clinical trials back in the day. This may or may not be comparable to the Russian army having to resort to crappy, outdated ammo that could “explode in your face.” I probably cannot be forgiven for the bleak joke that’s running through my head right now, so I’ll stop. Pour one out for the Viagra lovers.

(Via The Moscow Times)