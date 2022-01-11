Most of us have experienced that moment of abject terror that comes just a moment after hitting “send” on an email in which you’re talking about another person… then fearing that maybe, just maybe, you accidentally copied the person you’re talking about on said email. It’s a legitimate fear in the fast-paced world of technology, and has happened to the best of us—including one of Rachel Maddow’s producers.

On Monday, according to Mediaite, a producer on The Rachel Maddow Show was having an email dialogue with colleagues about a group of North Carolina voters who are attempting to have Madison Cawthorn disqualified from running for re-election, given his participation in the rally that prefaced the attacks on the Capitol on January 6th. The unnamed producer was worried that reaching out to Cawthorn for comment would prompt the congressman to want to appear on the show to directly defend his position—but mistakenly copied Cawthorn’s office on that email, which read:

We are kinda interested in this AP story (below) that just dropped about Rep. Madison Cawthorn. A group of voters in NC is challenging his candidacy based on his ties to the insurrection,” the producer wrote, according to the email obtained by Fox News Digital. “1. Do you or any other NBC Hill folks plan to ask him for comment on this story? 2. If not, is that something you guys could do? We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain. I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk. Luke Ball (?) I guess is the spox quoted?

Cawthorn, sounding an awful lot like a former president whose name rhymes with Bronald Shrump, issued a statement to Fox News in which he claimed that: “Fake news MSNBC doesn’t want to ‘take the risk’ that I’ll come on their show and trigger the left with my America First message and burst their woke dystopian bubble. The left doesn’t want debate from conservatives, they want silence. And now we have it in writing. Sad!”

The recently separated congressman, whose wife of a whopping eight months may or may not have been a Russian operative, also shared the story on Twitter, and retweeted comments from some of his fans:

