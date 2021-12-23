Do as Madison Cawthorn says, not as he does. Just days after he urged a group of young conservatives to drop out of college and get married, the North Carolina congressman and staunch anti-vaxxer has announced that he and his wife are getting divorced after a whopping eight months of marriage.

As Raw Story reports, Cawthorn released a statement via his rep on Twitter announcing his impending divorce, explaining that:

“When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress, I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life. Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.”

A personal statement from Congressman Madison Cawthorn: pic.twitter.com/A5R7NOmUwc — Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) December 22, 2021

The fact that reading that statement took about as long as Cawthorn’s marriage lasted was not lost on people. Especially since, on TUESDAY of this week, he urged a group of young Republicans at the Turning Point USA’s America Fest to be like him and be home-schooled, then forget about college and get married instead!

“I am proudly a college dropout,” Cawthorn told the crowd. “Unless you are becoming a doctor or lawyer or engineer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam!” He also encouraged people to marry young, though one might want to tread lightly when following Cawthorn’s relationship advice.

In 2022, Madison Cawthorn will be looking for his earthen vessel on The Divorcée. pic.twitter.com/wNqqWs2Doh — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) December 23, 2021

Madison Cawthorn's marriage lasted 24 scaramuccis — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 23, 2021

Madison Cawthorn is the least qualified person to speak on abortion rights when his own marriage couldn't last 3 trimesters. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 23, 2021

In the Madison Cawthorn divorce, who gets the summer home privileges? And of course I am talking about Adolf Hitler's summer home. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 23, 2021

In another plot twist, the former Mrs. Madison Cawthorn can now testify against Madison. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 22, 2021

Oddly, diehard Trumpist Charlie Kirk was also pushing the idea of marrying young at the same event. And he, too, was married earlier this year… could Cawthorn be starting a new Republican trend?

Charlie Kirk: “Every young person should get married early.” pic.twitter.com/uzEprZ2dyc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 22, 2021

In his short time in politics, Cawthorn has managed to be a magnet for controversy and criticism—and was labeled a “racist” by Corey Booker in late 2020, after the Cawthorn accused the senator of trying to “ruin white males.” Oh, and there’s also his whole weird fascination with Hitler and the Nazis.

So: Congratulations to the new ex-Mrs. Cawthorn.

(Via Raw Story)