California’s a lovely state, filled with perpetually (or mostly) warm and sunny weather, gorgeous coastal drives, ever-thriving entertainment industries, and incredible tacos. (It’s also home to the best detective show in TV history.) But over the years, some of its residents have fled in terror. Elon Musk took his toys and moved to Texas, fleeing, among other things, a Democrat-heavy leadership. (The Lone Star State’s lack of state income tax probably helped, too.) It even lost Adam Carolla. Now it’s losing another icon: the erstwhile Richmeister.

Rob Schneider — who became a name largely for playing a guy who talks to people using copy machines on SNL but has in recent years taken on a more conservative bent — went on Fox & Friends Wednesday to declare that he’s “had it” with living in San Francisco and had decamped for Arizona. What pushed him “over the edge,” as he put it? Progressive governor Gavin Newsom and all those pesky liberals.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life. And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with,” Schneider revealed.

He also criticized the homeless problem in his now-former town. “San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story,” he cracked.

Schneider also claimed that he’s not the only one sick of so-called “wokeness” in today’s Democratic party. He says others agree with him, but just won’t say it. “They’re just scared of it because it really is like a mob of ideologues that just will attack you,” he claimed.

And so there you have it. The two-time Deuce Bigelow is giving up In-N-Out Burger so he can live in…an even hotter part of the country. Much like Tulsi Gabbard formally leaving the Democratic Party, this should be a shock to no one.

