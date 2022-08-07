It’s not a good time to be Alex Jones right now. The noted conspiracy theorist lost a high-profile court case and now owes nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre, which he has long claimed was fake. He’s desperately looking for someone to blame for his legal headaches, and has already floated the idea of suing some of his previous lawyers in other failed cases. But one of his fellow MAGA insiders thinks he should also target his most recent attorney.

As per The Daily Beast, Roger Stone — who’s already gone to bat for him, begging InfoWars viewers to give him money — is advising Jones to go after F. Andino Reynal, his lawyer in the recent Sandy Hook case. Along with not winning his client’s case, Reynal also accomplished an incredible feat: He accidentally sent the entire contents of Jones’ phone to his opposing attorney. Not only did that include incriminating evidence about that case, but it’s also been sought by the Jan. 6 committee.

Stone even aired his own conspiracy theory. “Note the first line in the bio of the lawyer representing Alex Jones,” Stone wrote on Telegram, referring to the fact that Reynal was appointed to a federal prosecutor post by former Obama attorney general Eric Holder. “Now do you think his release of Jones text messages was ‘inadvertent’ or a mistake? If I were Jones I would sue this guy for the exact same amount that the jury finds against him.”

Well, at least it appears Stone doesn’t bear Jones any ill will for crashing one of his InfoWars appearances with a shirtless cameo.

(Via The Daily Beast)