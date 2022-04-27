Of the many adjectives one could use to describe Alex Jones, “unpredictable” is one word that might come to mind. “Bankrupt” is probably another. And now, unfortunately, “shirtless” is yet another term that might pop into your head when you think of the InfoWars host.

This week, longtime political operative/aspiring Batman villain Roger Stone appeared on Jones’s conspiracy theory-fueled show to trash-talk House minority leader Kevin McCarthy when he got quite the surprise: a topless Jones wandering aimlessly into the shot for no other reason than to apparently make sure that his sunburnt man-boobs with odd hair patterns find the way into innocent people’s nightmares.

As Roger Stone is doing an interview trashing Kevin McCarthy, a shirtless Alex Jones walks out on camera. For some reason. pic.twitter.com/3IfytYBhlR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2022

For his part, Stone seemed unsurprised by the event, which he described as a “bear attack.”

Unfortunately, it’s hardly the first time that Jones has proudly showed off his unenviable physique. Back in 2017, Jones conducted an entire interview with German magazine Der Spiegel sans shirt and, according to a lawyer, once randomly disrobed during a family therapy session (which no doubt required many more individual therapy sessions).

Judge weighs video of Alex Jones stripping. 'He just takes his clothes off,' lawyer says, adding he once removed shirt during family therapy — Roque Planas (@RoqPlanas) April 18, 2017

His penchant for going pants-only even became a talking point in his 2017 custody battle with his ex-wife. It’s become such a favorite pastime of Jones that there are YouTube compilation videos of him just ripping his shirt off at random moments.

Enjoy?