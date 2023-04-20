As Ron DeSantis continues to escalate his feud with Disney, even Fox News is having hard time backing the Florida governor’s latest crusade despite the network seemingly throwing its weight behind DeSantis after the disastrous 2022 midterm elections.

On Wednesday, Larry Kudlow and his conservative guests expressed their concerns with DeSantis taking on Disney, which they called “anti-capitalism.” In a blow to DeSantis’ ego, they also said the governor was no match for returning CEO Bob Iger, who has continued to make an ass of DeSantis at every turn.

“Governor DeSantis is close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession.” – Fox Business Host Larry Kudlow pic.twitter.com/uwCUFEgwKb — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2023

Via Mediaite:

“I just want to observe that Governor DeSantis is close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession,” the host said. “This has been going on now for months and months and months. And I would argue that it is unseemly, number one. A governor should not come crashing down on, if not biggest, one of the biggest businesses.”

Radio host Mark Simone agreed with Kudlow and took things even further by claiming that Trump would’ve handled the situation better. Ouch.

“He can’t debate and he can’t negotiate,” Simone said. “Donald Trump would be in a room with Disney working this out. DeSantis’s problem was, it was easy to slap Disney around. They had that dumb CEO. But he’s gone. [Bob] Iger is here. And DeSantis is no match for Iger, who’s 10 steps ahead of DeSantis on every move.”

Kudlow then questioned DeSantis what the Disney feud says about putting the Florida governor in the White House.

“I don’t like woke anymore than anybody else,” Kudlow said. “But it’s not good for a governor of a state because it suggests maybe as a president he would be attacking business. And that’s what the lefties do, not what the conservatives do.”

It looks like the Disney spat is a pudding cup that DeSantis should’ve kept his fingers out of.

