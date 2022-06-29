After being named in Cassidy Hutchinson‘s highly damaging testimony to the January 6 committee, Rudy Giuliani attempted to conduct his own damage control. Per usual, Giuliani’s efforts spectacularly backfired as he may have accidentally incriminated himself in a deleted tweet.

Hutchinson’s explosive testimony outlined what was happening in the White House in the lead-up and execution of the Capitol assault, and it’s left Trump world spinning thanks to allegations of the former president facilitating weapons being brought to his “Stop the Steal” rally. Giuliani’s name was mentioned several times in connection to both the alleged planning of the January 6 event and the request for pardons afterwards.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Giuliani claimed Hutchinson couldn’t have known he asked for a pardon because she wasn’t in the room. “The January 6 Witch Hunt Cabal has now exceeded even its prior fraudulent,” Giuliani wrote via Raw Story. “The last witness was a reckless liar. Contrary to her false testimony she was never present when I asked for a pardon.”

However, realizing that he just admitted to requesting a pardon, Giuliani deleted the tweet and attempted to massage his remarks by saying, actually, he told Trump he didn’t need one. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

“Once again the January 6 Committee of ‘Russian Collusion’ Liars suborned perjury from Cassidy Hutchinson. I specifically told President Trump I did not want or need a pardon,” Giuliani wrote in a new tweet. “I, also, have witnesses to corroborate that she and the Committee are perpetrating yet another lie.”

Once again the January 6 Committee of “Russian Collusion” Liars suborned perjury from Cassidy Hutchinson. I specifically told President Trump I did not want or need a pardon. I,also,have witnesses to corroborate that she and the Committee are perpetrating yet another lie. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 29, 2022

To be clear, what Giuliani may have done here is attempt to discredit a witness by saying, “Nuh uh, she wasn’t even in the room when I totally did the thing she’s accusing me of.” Classic Rudy.

