An Ex-White House Aide Testified That Trump Knew Jan. 6 Rioters Were Armed But He Didn’t Care Because ‘They’re Not Here To Hurt Me’

The House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol was expected to take a hiatus until the week of July 11. But yesterday, the committee announced a surprise Tuesday hearing “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” If you were expecting a bombshell today, you got one.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former-top aide for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified that then-president Donald Trump wasn’t worried about weapons in the crowd on January 6 because “they’re not here to hurt me.”

In a pre-recorded video, Hutchinson said, “I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, ‘I don’t f*cking care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f*cking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f*cking mags away.'” Magnetometers, or “mags,” are used by the Secret Service to detect weapons.

You can watch Hutchinson’s testimony below.

Trump was also overly (and consistently) concerned about the size of the crowd.

Hutchinson told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots that Trump was “furious” that the Ellipse near the White House had not filled up to capacity for a rally on the morning of the Electoral College certification.

“Trump Knew” started trending after Hutchinson’s testimony was made public.

(Via The Hill)

