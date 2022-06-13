Another bombshell from the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill just dropped, and it paints a bizarre picture of what was happening in the White House during the 2020 Presidential Election.

As part of its attempt to determine whether Donald Trump and his advisors planned for an insurrection to take place in early 2021, the committee interviewed dozens of members of Trump’s inner circle, quizzing them on their responses to the outcome of the election. In recently released deposition footage, Trump henchmen like campaign advisor Jason Miller and campaign manager Bill Stepien reveal that one man, in particular, advised Trump to just go ahead and “declare victory” despite knowing mail-in ballots had yet to be counted, and he was likely drunk as a skunk while doling out that advice.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead, followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote-counting stop,” Rep. Liz Cheney said during the hearing before interview footage was played.

The second January 6 hearing begins with Liz Cheney talking about how Trump listened to advice from "an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani" pic.twitter.com/u6WvTPCbHe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2022

What followed was testimony from Miller, who confirmed that Giuliani had had “too much to drink” saying, “The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I did not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president.” When Giuliani was questioned on what he told the president while under the influence he seemed to have trouble collecting his thoughts and recalling exactly what was said, only admitting that he “spoke to the president several times that night.”

Q: Was there anyone at the White House on election night who had had too much to drink? JASON MILLER: Mayor Giuliani … there were suggestions I believe by Giuliani to go and declare victory and say we'd won it outright pic.twitter.com/Ssy8QcZynh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2022

Both Stepien and Miller were against declaring victory so early, understanding that the count wasn’t even close to being done at that point, and though they were two of Trump’s senior campaign advisors, he instead chose to listen to his old buddy Giuliani, who was apparently so white-girl wasted, even he’s not sure what happened that night.