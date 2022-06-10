It’s a real mess out there on cable news for Donald Trump after a televised hearing of the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection proved that many of the former president’s closest allies eventually accepted his loss in the 2020 Presidential Election. Even though Fox News’ Sean Hannity is praising the MAGA leader, not everyone at the conservative news network agrees.

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who’s spent the past year trying to convince Trump and his MAGA supporters to move on from their baseless claims of voter fraud, recapped the first night of the hearings in which previously unseen footage and interviews with Trump allies like Bill Barr, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump were aired for the first time. While Kilmeade tried to downplay the violence of alt-right white nationalist groups like the Oath-Keepers and the Proud Boys, saying the new footage didn’t show anything worse than what audiences have already seen, he took a harder stance against Trump’s continuing efforts to cast doubt on the election results.

“[What] you sat there the whole time saying is, number one, you gotta accept the results of an election,” Kilmeade said. “Get your legal team out there. You go ahead and pursue it aggressively, responsibly. And after that, when William Barr, your greatest ally turns around and said there is nothing there when your MVP Mike Pence who has been with you through every step of the way said there is nothing there, when Ivanka Trump and Jared [Kushner] say we can’t see any proof that there is anything there, you turn the page.”

Brian @kilmeade seems to be the only one on @foxandfriends who accepts that The Big Lie was actually a lie — and if Trump had just listened to Ivanka and "Jared Trump,"🤨 he'd be Grover Cleveland right now 📺 pic.twitter.com/LXXRMPTxyn — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 10, 2022

Of course, Kilmeade also went on to absolve Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and to a lesser degree, Trump himself, from the eventual insurrection their claims of voter fraud caused, pointing to texts on the day of the attack on Capitol Hill that proved none of Trump’s inner circle though things would go that far. But, if you scream fire in a crowded theater just for some attention and it ends with a mob killing people, culpability still exists — and it looks like Trump is now losing the backing of some of his biggest supporters on his favorite network.

(Via Mediaite)