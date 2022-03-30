What’s the Russian word for ‘Oops’? Less than one week ago, Donald Trump filed a civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and others for purportedly “destroy[ing] his life” by “weav[ing] a false narrative” that the former president “was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty” (a.k.a. Russia). Meanwhile, yesterday Trump publicly asked Putin to dig up dirt on the Biden family, and, as The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis shared, popular Kremlin TV personality Evgeny Popov is urging his viewers to convince Americans that our country needs a regime change “and to again help our partner Trump to become President.”

Help. Partner. Trump. President. Again?!?

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Host Evgeny Popov says it's time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change "the regime in the U.S." before its term expires "and to again help our partner Trump to become President."https://t.co/orPMoKoxwG pic.twitter.com/sPVDhVWm6Q — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 29, 2022

The urgency of the request, which was made on Russia’s propaganda TV, is presumably a reaction to some off-the-cuff comments President Joe Biden made this weekend while addressing the world about the Russia Ukraine War, as Mediaite reports.

After describing Vladimir Putin as a “dictator bent on rebuilding an empire,” Biden expressed his goal of the world having “a different future—a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities.” But Joe got a little wrapped up in the moment, and added in a little “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” which some people understood as a call to remove Putin by whatever means necessary—which the White House later walked back.

As NPR reports, the White House issued a statement clarifying that, “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

No such walk-back has so far been made by the Kremlin or their “partner” Trump’s team over Popov’s comments about coming to the former president’s aid—again!

(Via Mediaite)