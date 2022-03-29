If you thought issuing a lengthy press release bragging about hitting a hole in one on the golf course would be the strangest thing done by Donald Trump today, well, you’re more optimistic than us. You’re also wrong because Trump literally outdid himself by pleading with pal Vladimir Putin to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

Speaking with the right-wing publication Just the News, Trump once again brought up his baseless conspiracy theory against President Joe Biden’s son. During his 2020 presidential campaign, Hunter Biden’s connection to an investment firm was exploited by Republicans hoping to damage Joe Biden’s White House run. And, seeing as Trump looks to be eyeing another shot at the presidency, he’s returned to his favorite schtick of accusing the Bidens of corruption by way of international kickbacks.

In his interview, Trump once again brought up a $3.5M dollar payment made by Elena Baturina, the widow of late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, to a company called Rosemont Seneca Thorton. Hunter Biden was at one time the CEO of an investment firm called Rosemont Seneca Advisors. Though the connection between the two companies (if there even is one) is a bit blurry, Biden’s attorney has denied he ever received money from Baturina. Of course, Trump claims the money was a kickback, paid to Hunter Biden in exchange for favors from his father though there’s absolutely no proof of that.

Still, Trump is so hung up on Hunter that even now, as Russia wages war with Ukraine, he’s begging his mass-murdering buddy Putin to find out whether his corruption conspiracy theory is actually true.

“She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it,” he said (via The Independent). “I think we should know that answer.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has recruited Russian assistance in damaging an opponent’s reputation — remember Hillary Clinton’s emails? — but it’s likely Putin’s put his favorite hobby of trying to destabilize American democracy by catering to the whims of a former reality TV star on the backburner for now. You know, because he has a peaceful country to invade and innocent men, women, and children to murder.

(Via The Independent)