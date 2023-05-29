Russian state TV tends to err to the side of U.S. Republicans. After all, they’re the ones who keep siding with them in their invasion of Ukraine. But recently they’ve been coming for at least one of them. After Lindsey Graham had a positive meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky recently, Russia’s propaganda wing got so mad that they straight-up threatened his life.

As per The Daily Beast, Graham met with the Ukrainian president on Friday, and he told him his nation reminds him of “our better selves in America.” He added, There was a time in America that we were this way, fighting to the last person, we were going to be free or die.” He also noted that the “Russians are dying” in their fight to take over the nation. Afterwards he told Reuters that financially supporting Ukraine has been a “good investment.”

That set Russian state TV off. In a deceptively edited video, they made it sound like Graham was saying that Russians “dying” was the “good investment.” Multiple state TV figures railed against Graham’s comments, spreading conspiracy theories about Nazis and “dirty money” having been spent to kill U.S. senators like Robert Kennedy and Huey Long.

But it was Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia Today (RT), who went the farthest. “If Lady Graham really said that the money for the killing of Russians is the best money the US ever spent… I hope that in our country, the sons or grandchildren of Sudoplatov are alive, his pupils, or the descendants of his pupils,” she said on-air. “It’s not even hard. We have his address.”

Simonyan calling for the assassination of a U.S. Senator, saying “it’s not even hard”, then following that up with “what is the problem?” and “I have no ill will towards anyone” is…so on brand. pic.twitter.com/Nmn13xnGBM — Vlada Knowlton 🇺🇦 (@VladaKnowlton) May 29, 2023

She added, “I have no ill will towards anyone and our religion tells us to forgive, but no one tells us to reward these types of things. When we don’t act in response to these things, it is the same as encouraging them. It causes them to become increasingly more brazen.”

(Via The Daily Beast)