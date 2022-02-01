Lately there’s been some quiet parts loud said loud — very loud. Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump — who effectively told his supporters to go nuts if he’s ever prosecuted for his alleged crimes while vowing to pardon Jan. 6 rioters — straight-up admitted he wanted his ex-veep Mike Pence to “overturn the election.” Now his good buddies at Russian state TV let slip that they helped get him in the White House.

Vladimir Putin and cronies are big mad at America right now, all because they’re threatened major sanctions should they invade Ukraine. (Ditto Don Jr.) As per The Daily Beast, Olga Skabeeva, the host of the show 60 Minutes (likely not an official spin-off of the American show of the same name), came out blazing over what she called “the mother of all sanctions.” But though Skabeeva, an infamous Putinite, was peeved at Biden, she remained hopeful for the future.

“The city on a hill is again being taken over by the Trumpists. Donald already declared that he will become the 47th president of America and will figure things out with Russia and Putin,” Skabeeva said. “Donald, we’re waiting for you and are ready to elect you again.”

The “again” rather jumped out, as did the idea that a far-flung nation was “ready to elect” an American president. Of course, it’s not the first time a Russian TV host has let slip — or simply boasted — that they may have played a part in electing the 45th president. After the publication of the Mueller report in 2019, Skabeeva’s husband and co-host Evgeny Popov told The Daily Beast, “Soon, we will help you elect Trump once again. Just like the last time. Get ready!” (Well, at least that time they were wrong.)

On Monday’s episode, Skabeeva also played translated clips of Trump bashing Democrats and praising Putin. She also repeated one of his insults aimed at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, namely when he called her “crazier than a bed bug.” When a guest on Skabeeva’s show said that was “insulting to bed bugs,” Skabeeva responded, “Nancy Pelosi is a bed bug. Could you say he’s wrong? You can immediately see that he is our guy. Donald, please come back.”

(Via The Daily Beast)