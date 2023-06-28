Salma Hayek is living the good life. Here she is chilling in a bikini on a yacht (it’s the one yacht that the orcas aren’t allowed to touch). Here she is dancing while promoting Black Mirror. And here she is making friends with a duck (her fancy wine-sipping pet owl that puked on Harry Styles must’ve been jealous).

How can you minimize stress, the Salma Hayek-way? By lounging naked in a sauna, apparently.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” the actress wrote on Instagram, along with photos from inside the sauna where she’s naked, save for two tastefully placed towels. You can see the Instagram post below.

“I like to change – that’s my goal,” Hayek told Marie Claire UK earlier this year. “What don’t I know about myself that I’m going to discover? I believe in change – that’s the only form of evolution. I don’t like to be put in a box and I chose the perfect profession for that.” She continued, “I always enjoy the satisfaction of saying, ‘I still can do it’. Once you’re in it, you have to commit and be that character. There is no space for fear. I’m not afraid to be afraid. I don’t know if I’m fearless. I was fearless before I had children. Then I became somebody who worries about everything.”

(Via Instagram)