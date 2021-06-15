There are countless adorable pets belonging to celebrities. Some like Megan Thee Stallion are dog lovers, while others like Taylor Swift prefer cats. There are also a handful of celebrities who have some unconventional pets, like Ariana Grande’s pig named Piggy Smallz. But Salma Hayek’s treasured animal is perhaps the most surprising — a pet rescue owl. As Hayek knows all too well, having a pet owl isn’t always easy, like the one time it apparently vomited on Harry Styles‘ head.

Hayek recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to chat about the ups and downs of her unorthodox house pet, Kering. Hayek said she sleeps with Kering in her room. The owl can be sweet, but sometimes mistakes Hayek’s toes for prey and attacks them in the middle of the night.

But perhaps the most unpleasant experience is when Kering vomits up a hairball. “There’s this ball of hair that comes out of their mouth,” she says of her owl as Ellen notes that the hair comes from consumed animals. “One time there was a very important celebrity, I will not say his name, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me. He was like, ‘I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?'”

Hayek continued: “The minute he least expected it, he came on his head but then he did the thing and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head.” Ellen pressed Hayek for details, and she finally admitted that the celebrity in question was Styles. “He was super cool, by the way,” she said. “He was super cool, even with that happening. He’s so good. He’s the best.”

