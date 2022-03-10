Fresh off the dismissal of Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times and dining-out shenanigans in the Big Apple, she’s still ranting away. The former Alaskan governor and ex-VP candidate paid a visit to Fox News, where she chatted with Jesse Watters about rising prices at the gas pump.

This is, to be certain, a very real concern for consumers, and this was the case even before Biden shut down the import of Russian oil. The average price of gas in America is now above the $4 mark and seemingly rising more by the day. Palin, for some reason, seems to believe that Democrats don’t drive petroleum-based vehicles and only travel in “rice rockets” that don’t guzzle gas. (In 2011, she blamed Obama for rising gas prices, so at least she’s consistent.)

On Jesse Watters's show last night, Sarah Palin referred to non-gas guzzling vehicles as "rice rockets" pic.twitter.com/ijoWD20HCH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2022

“It cost almost $140 bucks to fuel up my truck, and I know that the Jen Psakis ([inaudible] how you say her name) are gonna say, ‘Don’t drive a big truck then, Sarah.'” the one-time attempted rapper declared. “They don’t understand that petroleum products are everywhere. Every piece of plastic we touch. Everything that is transported from here to there. Everything is petroleum based. And all they think about is, well, drive your little tiny, well, rice rocket or something and don’t spend so much on gas. They have no clue, Jesse, what’s going on.”

It’s unclear whether Palin is talking about cars that she literally believes run on “rice” as fuel, or if she’s alluding to the pejorative term that refers to East-Asian manufactured motorcycles and automobiles. Perhaps Sarah doesn’t even know which she’s talking about, since she does love to ramble. On another subject, it looks like Sarah’s reported romance with former New York Ranger legend Ron Duguay is going places because the National Enquirer reports that they’re eloping soon. That maybe means a little break from Sarah Palin popping onto cable news at night.