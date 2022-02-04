Sarah Palin is single and ready to mingle! When the one-time candidate for vice president isn’t busy spreading her unvaccinated, COVID-positive germs around the New York City dining scene or trying to bury footage of her rapping Sir Mix-a-Lot while decked out in her furry best, she’s reportedly being wooed by legendary hockey player Ron Duguay.

According to Page Six, Palin has been making the most of her time in Manhattan, where she’s preparing to square off against The New York Times in a defamation suit over a 2017 editorial that she says falsely linked her to the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that wounded Rep. Gabby Giffords. The politician and the athlete were first spotted together last week, when they dined outdoors at Elio’s on the Upper East Side. It was Palin’s second time at the restaurant in just as many days; she has previously dined there—indoors—just before testing positive for COVID. She returned to the restaurant a couple days later to apologize for the media frenzy surrounding her night out, then ate there again (this time outdoors) with Duguay in tow.

While sources told Page Six that the couple has became romantically involved since late 2021, a source close to Palin told People that the two are “just friends” and that they “met through hockey,” whatever that means.

Friends or otherwise, Page Six couldn’t help but notice that when Palin showed up for court on Thursday, she was carrying a New York Rangers face mask with her. While Duguay’s team has not issued any statement on the matter, his dating history is pretty impressive. After dating Farah Fawcett in the ‘80s, Duguay married supermodel Kim Alexis in 1993; the couple divorced in 2013. Palin, meanwhile, split from Todd Palin—her husband of more than 30 years—in 2019.

(Via Page Six)