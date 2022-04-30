It’s been known for months that Sean Hannity, an alleged reporter at a network with the word “news” in the title, was a texting buddy with the one-term Trump administration. But last week it as revealed that relationship was even closer than one assumed. CNN made public dozens of texts the Fox News host exchanged with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which he was essentially taking orders from people who would soon be out of office. How would Hannity spin that? By admitting he’s not a journalist.

Hannity: These other networks, they claim to be journalists. They’re talk show hosts just like me except they’re not honest about it pic.twitter.com/a0YjQlHT10 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2022

On Friday, Hannity defended his actions on his nightly show. “I go out of my way to explain what my job is, because a lot of people in the media mob do not understand what we do,” Hannity defensively said. “Yes, I’m a member of the press…I’m on the Fox News Channel – which is a news channel–but I don’t claim to be a journalist. I claim to be a talk show host.”

And yet Hannity admitted he does actual journalism from time to time. He says he can produce straight news and investigative reports. At the same time, he’s open about where his affiliations lie.

“I am a registered conservative,” Hannity said, presumably meaning “registered Republican.” “Yes, I voted for Donald Trump. I make no apologies, I give my opinions straightforward. We even do culture, we do sports. I’m like the whole newspaper.”

Hannity then claimed that he’s like everyone else, just, you know, more frank. “They’re talk show hosts just like me, except they’re not honest about it,” he claimed.

In any case, the Trump crony he texted with might be going to jail.

(Via The Daily Beast)