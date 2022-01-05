Donald Trump is predictably firing back at the latest batch of Sean Hannity texts revealed by the January 6 committee. In the newest round of texts, a frantic Hannity tries to convince White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senator Jim Jordan to keep Trump quiet after the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. In fact, Hannity is insistent that Trump should go back to Florida and lie low until Joe Biden is inaugurated. The texts also revealed that Hannity was failing to get through to Trump about the seriousness of the attempted coup.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever,” Hannity texted. “I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”

Trump, however, has naturally fired back on Hannity’s assertion that he should’ve remained quiet after the January 6 attack. “I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts are proving me right,” Trump told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins in a statement.

Trump is now responding to the Hannity texts released by the Jan. 6 committee, including when he told Mark Meadows that Trump should stop talking about the election. “I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts are proving me right,” Trump tells me, via a spokesman. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 5, 2022

As for whether there will be repercussions for Hannity’s texts with Trump during the January 6 insurrection, c’mon, this is Fox News we’re talking about.

remember when it was revealed chris cuomo had been texting his brother about sexual assault crimes and cnn fired him and then it was revealed sean hannity had been texting the president about overthrowing the government and fox news was like we’ll see you at 9pm. — Matthew Krause (@matthewtkrause) January 4, 2022

(Via Kaitlin Collins on Twitter)