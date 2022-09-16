While Brett Favre very publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and has been known to play golf with him, his proximity to the MAGA crime family has never really threatened to supersede his incredible football legacy — until now. On Thursday night, Seth Meyers gave a breakdown of the scandal currently surrounding the “retired quarterback and dungarees pitchman.”

While we’re still learning more about the story, texts from Favre — which have recently been made public — appear to show that the legendary athlete, who has an estimated net worth of $100 million, conspired with disgraced nonprofit founder Nancy New and former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to essentially steal $5 million in funding meant for welfare recipients and funnel it into the construction of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter plays.

All this for volleyball?

“Now remember, this is the same state — Mississippi — that’s also been facing a disastrous water crisis affecting the majority Black city of Jackson,” Meyers noted. “And yet the state’s Republicans are so cartoonishly corrupt they stole money set aside for poor people and gave it to a multimillionaire NFL quarterback.”

As far as facing the consequences goes, the Jets-hating Meyers suggested that “as punishment, from this point forward, Favre should not be remembered for his 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but for his one season with the New York Jets. I’m sorry, Brett. Actions have consequences.”

Meyers went on to note that he often gets comments from international viewers that they don’t like when he makes Jets jokes, because they don’t understand them. So he took a minute to explain: “Football is a sport. The Jets are sh*t at football.” But that was getting away from Meyers’ main point:

The craziest part of this scandal is that Favre turns out to be just as dumb as all the other corrupt weirdos in Trump’s orbit. Because as the deal was happening, he apparently wrote a text message explaining he was concerned that people would find out it was happening.

It turns out, Favre had good reason to be worried.

You can watch the full segment above, beginning around the 8:30 mark.