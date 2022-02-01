Just when you think Donald Trump has hit rock bottom on the dumbest things a man in his position—a.k.a. a former president who many believe tried to upend democracy as we know it—could do, he somehow finds a way to sink even lower. Though it’s been more than a year since the former reality TV host was ousted from the White House, Trump still seems as intent as ever on making sure that his lasting legacy is as the man who led a coup that turned American democracy on its head.

On Monday night, Seth Meyers dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment to Trump’s current “pro-coup movement,” which has seen the former POTUS brazenly state that he did want to see Mike Pence (who he hasn’t spoken to in months) overturn the TOTALLY LEGITIMATE results of the 2020 presidential election—and that if he’s elected in 2024, one of his first moves will be to pardon some of the Capitol insurrectionists. So much for playing it cool!

As Meyers explained:

“For a year now, Trump and his cronies have insisted—ludicrously—that January 6th was not an insurrection, and that all they were trying to do was follow the law. At one point Trump even referenced a debunked theory that Thomas Jefferson had supposedly used his power to make himself president.”

(Note to Trump: If you’re going to compare yourself to another president to make yourself look better, Jefferson isn’t really the guy you want.)

“But one thing you can always count on with Trump is that eventually he’ll tire himself out and just confess,” Meyers said. “He can’t help it. He just blurts it out.” And his involvement in the January 6th attacks on the Capitol is no different. Over the weekend, Trump issued a statement noting:

“If the vice president (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the vice president to change the results of the election? Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

Meyers’ amused takeaway from this entire debacle is that “there’s no crime Trump could commit that he wouldn’t later confess to. He just exhausts all the excuses until he decides, ‘Screw it, I’m guilty, baby!’”

You can watch the full clip above.