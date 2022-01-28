Here’s the thing. I don’t know the last time Barack Obama talked to Joe Biden on the phone, or how often Bill Clinton and Al Gore catch up over text, or if George W. Bush ever forwards dirty emails to Dick Cheney (“he does… daily” is probably the answer). But I would guess that they didn’t go months without speaking to each other, especially shortly after leaving the White House — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

The former-vice president told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Thursday that he and the twice-impeached president haven’t talked since last summer. “You know, we talked last summer. And you know I’ve said many times, it was difficult, January 6 was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation,” he said. “I know I did my duty under the constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably.”

To be fair, I wouldn’t want to chat with the guy who called it “common sense” for angry rioters to want to hang me, either.

Trump also attacked his vice president in an interview with pillow kook Mike Lindell. “It was very sad when Mike Pence gave those votes over because when you have more votes than you have voters, when you have others things that are so wrong — and that was then. And since then, many other things have happened,” he said. One thing that hasn’t happened, though: Trump asking Pence if he’s playing Wordle. He’ll never know.

(Via Raw Story)