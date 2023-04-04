There’s a new weight-loss craze hitting Hollywood (and the NYC subway) but Sophie Turner is not a fan.

The Game of Thrones star posted to her Instagram Stories Monday night, slamming the ridiculous amount of Ozempic ads lining subway stations across New York City. Turner shared a screenshot of a Tweet that read, “The ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f*ck all the way off,” before captioning the photo “WTF”.

Ozempic is a drug designed to help improve blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes but it’s also being used (without FDA approval) as a weight-loss medication. Plenty of celebrities and social media influencers have either copped to relying on the injections to lose weight quickly or been suspected of taking the drug, leading to a surge in usage. At one point, so many people were requesting Ozempic that the rise in demand led to a national shortage which impacted diabetes patients that relied on the drug for their well-being.

While many tout the benefits of Ozempic (and similar weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro) Turner seems worried the brand’s marketing tactics are crossing over into the fat-shaming realm. The actress has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder that became so severe, she needed a live-in therapist to keep her accountable. She’s spoken out about Hollywood’s obsession with unhealthy body standards in the past and it sounds like she’s adding Ozempic to the list of problematic diet fads on her takedown list.

