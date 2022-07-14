Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Their Second Child

New life is a beautiful thing, especially in a world where it can be easy to focus on the negatives. Fans speculated for quite some time as to whether Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were expecting a baby, especially after pictures surfaced of Turner with what appeared to be a baby bump. The Game Of Thrones actress confirmed the pregnancy back in May, posing on the cover of Elle and fully displaying her pregnant stomach. A few weeks later, Jonas told People that he was “maybe a little less nervous” for this second child after caring for him and Turner’s first daughter Willa for almost two years.

Today (July 14), the pop star and 26-year-old have welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to People. The newborn, TMZ reports, who is confirmed to be a daughter and makes that two overall for the couple, was born earlier this month in Miami.

Joe Jonas has been on an informal hiatus from music, with his last individual release, “Go It Alone (From Rumble),” and Jonas Brothers’ release, “Leave Before You Love me” alongside Marshmello, both coming in 2021. This downtime will definitely allow for Sophie Turner to come up with more comedy material as she has new ears to entertain. Surely Joe Jonas hopes they won’t come at the expense of his purity ring again.