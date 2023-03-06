In a long overdue display of arachnid-based political justice, the January 6 rioter known as Spider-Nazi has finally been captured by the FBI. The alleged culprit, Brandon Kelly Dillard of Las Vegas, had avoided capture ever since he was spotted scaling the walls of the Capitol building in service to Donald Trump. That is no longer the case as the Feds have now ensnared Dillard in a web of charges that have a high probability of sticking.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Dillard is accused of “knowingly entering and remaining in a building without lawful authority, disorderly conduct of government business, and uttering ‘loud, threatening, or abusive’ language at the Capitol building with the intent to disturb a session of Congress.”

The Feds also appreciate everyone tagging pictures of Dillard with #SpiderNazi. That really helped a lot. Via The Daily Beast:

Footage obtained by the FBI shows Dillard, geared up in a Supreme knit cap to match his sweatshirt and a mask, climbing the Capitol walls. He entered through a broken window outside a Senate conference room and can be seen on video slithering in and out of the building. Dillard traveled from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to northern Virginia on Jan. 5, 2021, and departed for home Jan. 8, according to the FBI.

The Daily Beast notes that Dillard’s mom owns a wig shop in Vegas, which you’d think would be the perfect front for spider-based insurrection. Frankly, we’re surprised that didn’t work.

(Via The Daily Beast)