There are people you can trust with keeping a secret, and then there’s Donald Trump. The former president will repeat every confidential detail you told him to the first person who gives him a compliment. Especially if they look like him.

Last week, it was reported that Trump shared “classified information about American nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman during an evening of conversation at Mar-a-Lago,” according to the New York Times. “Mr. Trump’s disclosures, [sources] said, potentially endangered the U.S. nuclear fleet.” The billionaire Trump blabbed to was Anthony Pratt.

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert theorized that Trump blabbed to Pratt because “he heard that the guy came from Down Under and he thought, well, that’s where the submarines are.” Later, Colbert, who joked that Trump was just following his old sales mantra (“ABC: Always Be Compromising National Security”) was horrified by a side-by-side photo of the two billionaires. “Oh my lord!” he exclaimed. “It looks like they made [Pratt’s] hair out of Trump’s face and Trump’s hair out of his face.”

Halloween couples costume, anyone?

You can watch Colbert’s monologue above, including the side-by-side at 4:15 and a funny bit about Trump’s bizarre fascination with Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal Lecter.