Is Donald Trump’s brain okay? The former president has often called out the current president for his alleged senility. But it’s Trump who’s the one blaming the Iraq War on Jeb Bush, saying Joe Biden is leading us into “World War II,” and spelling “rumor” like this. His latest blunder? Bragging that he’s been praised by a fictitious serial killer.

Trump on Hannibal Lecter: You know why I like him? Because he said on television “I love Donald Trump” so I love him pic.twitter.com/1jYyXKFkjI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2023

“Hannibal Lecter, how great an actor was he?” Trump told an Iowan crowd, as caught by HuffPost. Perhaps he forgot the name of the actor who won his first Oscar for The Silence of the Lambs, which then catapulted him to superstardom. (It’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, by the way, and he won a second Oscar for The Father not that long ago.)

Anyway, Trump went on about how he’s got a big fan in “Hannibal the Cannibal.”

“You know why I like him? Because he said on television on one of the – ‘I love Donald Trump.’ So I love him,” Trump said. “I love him. I love him. He said that a long time ago and once he said that, he was in my camp, I was in his camp. I don’t care if he was the worst actor, I’d say he was great to me.”

It’s not clear what Trump is referring to. There is no record of Hopkins singing his praises. The closest thing to a comment the actor has made about him is from a 2018 Guardian profile, in which he said he doesn’t care about Trump, nor about politics.

“I don’t vote because I don’t trust anyone,” Hopkins said. “We’ve never got it right, human beings. We are all a mess, and we’re very early in our evolution.”

During the speech Trump mentioned The Silence of the Lambs, but perhaps he confused Hopkins with another actor who’s played Lecter? Alas, Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen hasn’t said much about him. As for Brian Cox, who became the first screen Hannibal in 1986’s Manhunter, he is decidedly non-MAGA, calling him “such a f*cking a**hole” and “so full of sh*t.” But Biden’s the one whose brain we should be worried about.

(Via HuffPost)