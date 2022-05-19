‘SVU’ Mainstay Ice-T Innocently Asked ‘WTF Does Ship Mean??’ And Two Minutes Later, He May Have Regretted The Question

Law & Order: SVU fans get pretty carried away each time an episode airs ahead of the octopus-terrorized Law & Order: Organized Crime, and if there’s some sort of crossover happening, too? Watch out. Viewers are somehow obsessed with the idea that Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler make understated lovey-dovey eyes at each other. They want that Unresolved Sexual Tension to be permanently resolved. Although this obsession has been ongoing for years, the matter intensified after Stabler wandered back from Italy, and the franchise conveniently offed his wife, leaving him emotionally vulnerable and single and all that jazz.

It’s a recipe for hopeful ‘shippers to go absolutely nuts (about make-believe relationships about make-believe characters), and all this time, it seems that Ice-T has been blissfully unaware of the main “ship” going on with his own show. Hey, Fin Tutuola is a busy man! He doesn’t concern himself with the relationships (especially non-canon ones) of coworkers, and Ice-T stays cool, too. At least, that was the case until one of the most entertaining tweeters out there decided to ask (in response to an inquiry about Benson and Stabler) an innocent question: “WTF does Ship mean??” Oh boy.

WTF does Ship mean?? https://t.co/kqz9ayTHiY — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 19, 2022

Two minutes later, he instantly regretted asking the question to a bunch of shippers:

Ok… I don’t truly care.. lol https://t.co/EAjzLPtb1y — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 19, 2022

Can you blame him? Let’s just say that Ice-T got a swift education, including a response about a “ship” involving Fin:

It's when fans do the thing where they picture either a character and a character together, or a celebrity and a celebrity together. Akin to a child putting Barbie in one hand and Ken in the other and making them kiss, but yeah. — 𝔖𝔞𝔯𝔞 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔚𝔢𝔦𝔯𝔡 (@Sara_R_DeLaCruz) May 19, 2022

People watch a police procedural for the romance, don’t you know? Lol — Kate Lindsay (@katemakesphoto) May 19, 2022

It's when you pretend two made up people are fucking — Glukeose (@Glukeose) May 19, 2022

my life would be easier if i didn’t know what ship means, it’s better if you don’t get into that, ice. — 🌸 (@swiftbensons) May 19, 2022

Ice I hate to tell u this… but Finn x Munch exists. — niko (@gothjonbenet) May 19, 2022

People get really worked up about shipping, and sure, it messes up the canon of any given property, but it’s all in fun. Still, Ice-T probably wishes he could either delete without repercussion/complaints or simply hit the edit button right about now. Oh wait.